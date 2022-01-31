ThinkOBD 900 OBD automotive diagnostic tool

If you are looking for a comprehensive automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) tool, you may be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the ThinkOBD 900 OBD diagnostic tool. Providing you with a way of checking all your diagnostic reports from anywhere via your phone or tablet. The reports can be shared allowing you to quickly diagnose and communicate with one OBD device. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $ or £ (depending on current exchange rates).

OBD diagnostic tool

“Thinkcar Tech has achieved excellent results in the field of personal car owner diagnostic products and vehicle DIY diagnostic products, and has been recognized by users in many countries and regions around the world. In order to improve user experience and after collecting many users’ feedback, a new generation of OBD2 product is launching on Kickstarter. The new generation of Full OBD diagnostic tool by THINKCAR Tech. Not only full OBD2 functions, but also OTA upgrade, and support diagnostic reports transmission by bluetooth.”

If the ThinkOBD 900 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the ThinkOBD 900 OBD diagnostic tool project review the promotional video below.

“You can check your all diagnostic reports from anywhere in your phone or tablet, and share for anyone. Within the Thinkdiag+ APP community, you can share and exchange automotive diagnostics experiences and anecdotes. now features an upgraded larger colour screen from 1.77 inch upgrade to 2.8 inch. More shortcut keys for quick and direct use in various repair and DIY scenarios.”

Features of the ThinkOBD 900 OBD

Read codes

Clear codes

Mil fault indicator light

Live date

EVAP system test

On-board monitor test

View freeze frame

O2 sensor test

Vehicle info

I/M Readiness

DTC code lookup

All OBD2 compliant vehicles

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the OBD diagnostic tool, jump over to the official ThinkOBD 900 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

