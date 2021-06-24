Nyuair affordable compact hand dryer for the home

Now we are washing our hands more than previously needed due to the outbreak of worldwide pandemics, we need an an environmentally friendly and affordable alternative to washable towels and disposable paper towels. Nyuair is a new compact automatic hand dryer designed specifically for the home allowing you to ditch the need to wash piles of towels or keep purchasing disposable paper towels.

The automatic hand dryer is perfect for either your bathroom or kitchen and is small enough to be mounted unobtrusively on the wall wherever needed. Offering a contactless hygienic drying method which takes just 13 seconds and is not only eco-friendly but also saves you money.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $99 or £71 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Nyuair campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Nyuair hand dryer project review the promotional video below.

“Superior to hand dryers used in public areas, Nyuair gives you a brand new hand drying experience when you’re at home. It delivers you Super Hygienic Air with its unique air-duct design and the washable High-Density filter inside. Farewell to endless costs on paper towels, Nyuair is a must-have for those who want to protect the environment and save money as well. It’s the best partner for your wallet and the planet.”

“According to the survey statistics, over 80% of unused paper towels are polluted by bacteria in the air regardless of the transport method. Think about towels; that’s even more terrible! Ditch all the dirty towels now! You only need one Nyuair to truly clean and dry your hands with filtered and heated airflow. No touching with something, no more worry about Cross-Contamination!”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the hand dryer, jump over to the official Nyuair crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

