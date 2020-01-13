Kingston Technology DC1000B NVMe SSD announced

Today Kingston Technology a new range of storage in the form of the DC1000B M.2 NVMe SSD specifically optimised for server boot drive applications, featuring power-loss protection (PLP) within data centres. Offering high-performance M.2 (2280) NVMe PCIe SSD using the latest Gen 3.0 x 4 PCIe interface with 64-layer 3D TLC NAND.

“DC1000B offers data centres a cost-effective boot drive solution with the reassurance that they are purchasing an SSD designed for server use. The DC1000B is ideally suited as an internal boot drive for use in high-volume rack-mount servers, as well as for use in purpose-built systems that require a high-performance M.2 SSD that includes on-board power loss protection (PLP).”

“M.2 NVMe SSDs are evolving within the data centre, providing efficiencies in booting servers to preserve valuable front-loading drive bays for data storage. Whitebox and Tier 1 Server OEMs are beginning to equip server motherboards with one, or sometimes two, M.2 sockets for boot purposes. While the M.2 form factor was originally designed as a client SSD form factor, its small physical size and high performance make it attractive for server use. Not all SSD are created equal and using a client SSD in a server application may result in poor, inconsistent performance.”

Features of the new Kingston Technology DC1000B NVMe SSD design specifically for use in data centres include :

– M.2 (2280) NVMe PCIe SSD Gen 3.0 x 4, performance

– NVMe for server boot workloads

– Application-optimised capacities (240 GB & 480 GB) keep costs low

– On-board (PLP) power loss protection

– Self-encrypting drive (SED) with AES-XTS 256bit

Source: KT

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals