Micron 9400 Series Enterprise 30.72TB NVMe SSD

Micron Technology has this week announced its 9400 Series Enterprise NVMe SSD storage solutions have entered volume production and are available worldwide from its partners. The Micron 9400 storage has been specifically designed for the most demanding data center workloads, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI) training, machine learning (ML) and high-performance computing (HPC) applications says Micron.

The Micron 9400 SSD’s industry-leading capacity of 30 TB doubles the maximum capacity of Micron’s prior-generation NVMe SSDs. A standard two-rack-unit 24-drive server loaded with 30.72 TB Micron 9400 SSDs provides total storage of 737 TB per server. By doubling capacity per SSD, Micron is enabling enterprises to store the same amount of data in half as many servers.

NVMe SSD

“The Micron 9400 SSD has industry-leading 30.72TB capacity, doubling the maximum capacity of our prior generation performance NVMe SSD. This frees data center operators to potentially save space, energy, weight and budget through rack consolidation, while reducing the management burden of unneeded servers. The Micron 9400 is the highest capacity 2.5-inch high-performance NVMe SSD that is available now for your data center.”

“High performance, capacity and low latency are critical features for enterprises seeking to maximize their investments in AI/ML and supercomputing systems,” said Alvaro Toledo, vice president and general manager of data center storage at Micron. “Thanks to its industry-leading 30 TB capacity and stunning performance with over 1 million IOPS in mixed workloads, the Micron 9400 SSD packs larger datasets into each server and accelerates machine learning training, which equips users to squeeze more out of their GPUs.”

Source : Micron





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals