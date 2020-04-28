Kingston KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD introduced

Kingston Digital has announced the imminent availability of its new next-generation KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD. TheM.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage as been created for desktops, workstations and high-performance computing (HPC) systems. Equipped with the latest generation 3.0 x 4 controller and 96-layer 3D TLC NAND the SSD offers speeds up to 3,500 MB/s read and up to 2,900 MB/s write.

The KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD is available in capacities from 250GB up to 2TB2 in size, and is a self-encrypting drive that supports end-to-end data protection using XTS-AES 256 bit Hardware-based encryption. “KC2500 sets a new bar for high-performance client PC usage, enabling those who demand speed and reliability to handle intensive workloads on desktops, workstations and for HPC applications,” said Justin Karasek, SSD business manager, Kingston. “The compact M.2 form factor and broad range of security and encryption options provides greater flexibility for organizations who are looking to refresh their current systems, or for the power user looking to upgrade their current system with the best that NVMe PCIe SSDs can offer.”

Specifications of the Kingston KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD :

Kingston KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD Features and Specifications:

Incredible NVMe PCIe Performance

Supports a full-Security Suite: TCG Opal 2.0, XTS-AES 256-bit, eDrive

Ideal for Desktop, Workstations and High-Performance Computing (HPC) Systems

Upgrade your PC with capacities up to 2 TB

Form Factor: M.2-2280

Interface: NVMe PCIe Gen 3.0 x 4 Lanes

Capacities: 250 GB, 500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB

Controller: SMI 2262EN

NAND: 96-layer 3D TLC

Encrypted: AES-XTS 256 bit

Sequential Read/Write:

– 250 GB – up to 3,500/1,200 MB/s

– 500 GB – up to 3,500/2,500 MB/s

– 1 TB – up to 3,500/2,900 MB/s

– 2 TB – up to 3,500/2,900 MB/s

Random 4K Read/Write:

– 250 GB – up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS

– 500 GB – up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS

– 1 TB – up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS

– 2 TB – up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS

Total Bytes Written (TBW):

– 250 GB – 150TBW

– 500 GB – 300TBW

– 1 TB – 600TBW

– 2 TB – 1.2PBW

Power Consumption:0.003 W Idle /0.2 W Avg / 2.1 W (MAX) Read / 7 W (MAX) Write

Storage Temperature: -40°C~85°C

Operating Temperature: 0°C~70°C

Dimensions: 80 mm x 22 mm x 3.5mm

Weight:

– 250 GB – 8 g

– 500 GB – 10 g

– 1 TB – 10 g

– 2 TB – 11 g

Vibration Operating: 2.17G Peak (7-800Hz)

Vibration Non-operating: 20G Peak (20-1000Hz)

MTBF: 2,000,000

Source : Kingston Digital

