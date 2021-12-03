NVIDIA TAO helps you create production ready AI models faster

NVIDIA has released more details this month about its NVIDIA TAO AI-model-adaptation framework built to help you create production ready AI models faster. The NVIDIA TAO framework simplifies an excel rates the creation by fine-tuning state-of-the-art, pretrained models, you can create custom, production-ready computer vision and conversational AI models, explains NVIDIA. If you are interested in learning more the latest version of the TAO toolkit is now available to download from the official NVIDIA Developer website. Check out the quick video embedded below for an overview of what you can expect from NVIDIA TAO.

NVIDIA TAO toolkit

“Creating an AI/machine learning model from scratch can cost you a lot of time and money. Transfer learning is a popular technique that can be used to extract learned features from an existing neural network model to a new one. The TAO Toolkit is a CLI and Jupyter notebook based solution of NVIDITA TAO, that abstracts away the AI/deep learning framework complexity, letting you fine-tune on high-quality NVIDIA pre-trained AI models with only a fraction of the data compared to training from scratch.”

“We are also taking TAO to the next level and making it a lot easier to create custom, production-ready models. A graphical user interface version of TAO is currently under development that epitomizes a zero-code model development solution. This creates the ability to train, adapt, and optimize computer vision and conversational AI models without writing a single line of code. “

Source : NVIDIADev : Toolkit

