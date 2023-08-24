NVIDIA reports record Q2 revenue

NVIDIA has announced that it had record revenue for Q2 of 2023, the company announced revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter which is up 101 percent for the same period last year, they also increased their revenue by 88 percent over Q1 of 2023.

GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter were $2.48, up 854% from a year ago and up 202% from the previous quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $2.70, up 429% from a year ago and up 148% from the previous quarter.

“A new computing era has begun. Companies worldwide are transitioning from general-purpose to accelerated computing and generative AI,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

“NVIDIA GPUs connected by our Mellanox networking and switch technologies and running our CUDA AI software stack make up the computing infrastructure of generative AI.

“During the quarter, major cloud service providers announced massive NVIDIA H100 AI infrastructures. Leading enterprise IT system and software providers announced partnerships to bring NVIDIA AI to every industry. The race is on to adopt generative AI,” he said.

You can see the full financial results for NVIDIA Q2 over at the NVIDIA website at the link below, they have also announced a new $25 billion share repurchases which you can find out more details about over at NVIDIA.

Source NVIDIA



