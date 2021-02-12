12 new games added to Nvidia GeForce Now game streaming service

This week Nvidia has added 12 new games to its GeForce Now game streaming service. If you have not yet used the Nvidia GeForce NOW streaming service, it provides a way for you to connect directly to digital PC game stores so you can stream your own library of games. Most recently added games to the library of supported titles include :

CRSED: F.O.A.D. [Epic Games Store]

Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls

Everspace

Farm Manager 2018

Farmer’s Dynasty

Fate Seeker

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris

Legend of Heroes in the Sky: Trials of Cold Steel III

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

Stay Out

Thea 2: The Shattering

“GeForce NOW is an extension of the PC ecosystem. There is no cost for developers — games just run without difficult porting requirements — helping them reach millions of players who don’t have game-ready PCs. Response has been strong with over 200 publishers committing to streaming on the service.”

For more details jump over to the official Nvidia GeForce Now game streaming website by following the link below, for a complete list of all the available games on the platform.

