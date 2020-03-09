2K Games pulls games from NVIDIA GeForce NOW game streaming service

Over the weekend it has been reported that 2K Games has followed in the footsteps of Bethesda and Activision in pulling its games from the NVIDIA’s GeForce Now game streaming service. The announcement confirming the removal of the games was made by a brief post on the 2K Games forum. The cloud-based streaming service is probably being pressured to part with more cash to keep the games available to its subscribers, although this hasn’t been confirmed.

“Per publisher request, please be advised 2K Games titles will be removed from GeForce NOW today. We are working with 2K Games to re-enable their games in the future.”

Rumours and leaked information are suggesting that NVIDIA failed to secure proper agreements with the company’s games after the service left its beta development stage although an official explanation for the removals has still not yet been released.

Source : NVIDIA

