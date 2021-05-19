NVIDIA DLSS support roles out to nine new games

NVIDIA has this week announced that DLSS including support for Virtual Reality titles for the first time. GeForce RTX users can now boost performance with NVIDIA DLSS in 50 games, with more integrations rolling out every month. DLSS offers AI powered effects using the RTX Tensor Cores and a deep learning neural network to boost frame rates and generate beautiful, sharp images for games, says NVIDIA. “DLSS delivers the performance headroom to maximize quality settings and increase output resolution”.

“Developers are adopting NVIDIA DLSS technology en masse, and this month nine games are either launching with DLSS or adding it for players via updates. DLSS momentum continues at full throttle with upgrades of the following games. NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is groundbreaking AI rendering technology that increases graphics performance using dedicated Tensor Core AI processors on GeForce RTX GPUs.”

– AMID EVIL: Much loved retro shooter updates today, adding ray-traced effects and NVIDIA DLSS, which amps up performance by 2.7X at 4K with ray tracing enabled.

– Aron’s Adventure: Action-adventure RPG recently added NVIDIA DLSS using our Unreal Engine 4 DLSS plugin, and players saw performance leap by up to 60% enabling every GeForce RTX GPU to run the beautiful title at over 60 FPS at 4K.

– Everspace 2: Early Access space RPG-shooter will be updated today with support for DLSS, increasing performance by up to 80%.

– Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition: 4A Games’ Metro Exodus update launched earlier this month with DLSS, increasing frame rates by up to 2X, turning GeForce RTX GPUs into 4K powerhouses in Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition.

– No Man’s Sky: An upcoming update adds NVIDIA DLSS for desktop and virtual reality gaming, boosting performance in desktop mode by up to 70% at 4K, substantially improving the smoothness and responsiveness of gameplay, giving GeForce RTX gamers a better overall experience.

– Redout: Space Assault: The space shooter adds NVIDIA DLSS and ray-traced effects today in a new update, for a more immersive experience.

– Scavengers: Free-to-play shooter launched earlier this month with NVIDIA DLSS, boosting performance for GeForce RTX gamers by up to 40%, enabling GeForce gamers to max out the game’s graphics and play at over 60+ FPS across all GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs.

– Wrench: Mechanic sim adds ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS, doubling desktop performance at 4K.

Below are the first VR games to receive support NVIDIA DLSS :

No Man’s Sky: When playing No Man’s Sky in VR mode, DLSS doubles your VR performance at the Ultra graphics preset and maintains 90 FPS on an Oculus Quest 2 with a GeForce RTX 3080.

Wrench : Ray-tracing and DLSS comes to VR in today's update. DLSS boosts performance by up to 80% for this mechanic sim, making it possible to enable ray-traced effects for both its desktop and virtual reality mode

Into The Radius: With NVIDIA DLSS in the Virtual Reality survival shooter, players will discover a noticeable improvement to anti-aliasing, which greatly reduces shimmering and stair-stepping on objects and foliage, further enhancing image quality and immersion.

Source : NVIDIA

