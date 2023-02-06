Build vision AI apps using NVIDIA DeepStream SDK 6.2

NVIDIA has recently announced the general availability of its latest NVIDIA DeepStream SDK 6.2 development package. Providing a suite of artificial intelligent analytics tools enabling developers to design and build high-performance video analytics and streaming applications. Version 6.2 brings with it a wealth of new features including enhanced multi-object trackers, support for new sensors, integration with REST APIs, updated Graph Composer, and enterprise-grade support through NVIDIA AI Enterprise.

“NVIDIA’s DeepStream SDK delivers a complete streaming analytics toolkit for AI-based multi-sensor processing, video, audio and image understanding. It provides sensor data analytics solutions from edge to cloud. It also offers extensive AI model inference pipelines for object detection, classification, segmentation and so on.

In this video, we will walk through the inference approaches with Triton and TensorRT options and deep dive into each inference plugins, batching policies and custom preprocessing/postprocessing functions and libs. DeepStream supports multiple deep learning runtime models such as Tensorflow, ONNX, Pytorch, TensorRT and custom C++/Python backends. Besides that, with DeepStream, users can also build ONNX/TAO/Caffe models into TensorRT engine file to accelerate model inference on GPU and Jetson DLA.”

NVIDIA DeepStream SDK 6.2

“Multi-object trackers provide building blocks for vision AI applications where analyzing complex temporal changes of multiple moving objects is required. Version 6.2 offers three powerful tracker options under a unified architecture with significant feature improvements, for easy configuration and changes in different scenarios.”

“Users now have easy integration between DeepStream and Basler machine vision GigE cameras with a new GStreamer source element plug-in and Pylon Viewer suite. With this approach, developers can use the Basler Pylon Viewer software to configure Basler cameras and generate configuration files for the DeepStream pipeline. A complete industrial inspection reference application with Basler camera support also makes it easy to understand, modify, and prototype.”

Source : NVIDIA





