NVIDIA CloudXR used to create photorealistic virtual products and locations

NVIDIA has released more details about how it’s NVIDIA CloudXR creation technology has been helping companies deliver photorealistic virtual products and engaging our experiences via virtual reality. NVIDIA CloudXR and RTX technology allows product manufacturers to visualize designs and 3D models with more realism as well as quickly make changes to designs in real-time.

“CloudXR combined with RTX means that our customers can virtualize any part of their business and access it on any device at scale,” said Miles. “This is especially important in training, where the abundance of platforms and devices that people consume can vary widely. CloudXR means that any training content can be consumed at the same level of detail, so content does not have to be readapted for different devices.”

NVIDIA CloudXR

“Rendermedia, based in the U.K., specializes in immersive solutions for commerce and industries. The company provides clients with tools and applications for photorealistic virtual, augmented and extended reality (collectively known as XR) in areas like product design, training and collaboration. With NVIDIA RTX graphics and NVIDIA CloudXR, Rendermedia helps businesses get their products in the hands of customers and audiences, allowing them to interact and engage collaboratively on any device, from any location.”

For more details on how the NVIDIA CloudXR technology can be used to create photorealistic virtual products that can be used in virtual reality experiences and more. Jump over to the official NVIDIA blog by following the link below.

Source : NVIDIA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals