NVIDIA Blackwell 2024 AI GPU Superchip Specifications

The NVIDIA Blackwell architecture is designed to meet the growing demands of large language models (LLMs) and generative AI, offering significant advancements in computational power and efficiency. Named after the esteemed mathematician David H. Blackwell, this architecture introduces several innovations aimed at optimizing the deployment and operation of state-of-the-art AI models. Let’s take a closer look.

Key Takeaways : Second-Generation Transformer Engine : Enhances the training and inference capabilities of LLMs and Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) models through advanced tensor core technology and dynamic range management algorithms.

: Enhances the training and inference capabilities of LLMs and Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) models through advanced tensor core technology and dynamic range management algorithms. High Computational Power : The architecture boasts 208 billion transistors and achieves 20 petaFLOPS of compute, making it the largest and most powerful GPU built by NVIDIA.

: The architecture boasts 208 billion transistors and achieves 20 petaFLOPS of compute, making it the largest and most powerful GPU built by NVIDIA. Enhanced Connectivity : Utilizes a 10 terabyte-per-second NVIDIA High-Bandwidth Interface (NV-HBI) to merge two large dies into a unified GPU, significantly boosting data transfer rates.

: Utilizes a 10 terabyte-per-second NVIDIA High-Bandwidth Interface (NV-HBI) to merge two large dies into a unified GPU, significantly boosting data transfer rates. Scalability : The fifth-generation NVLink technology supports up to 576 GPUs, doubling the performance of its predecessor and enabling efficient scaling for trillion-parameter AI models.

: The fifth-generation NVLink technology supports up to 576 GPUs, doubling the performance of its predecessor and enabling efficient scaling for trillion-parameter AI models. Energy and Cost Efficiency : Innovations in TensorRT-LLM and custom kernels reduce the hardware and energy requirements for real-time inference, making it economically feasible for enterprises.

: Innovations in TensorRT-LLM and custom kernels reduce the hardware and energy requirements for real-time inference, making it economically feasible for enterprises. NVLink Switch and Unified Fabric Manager: These components enhance the GPU bandwidth and manageability in multi-server clusters, supporting extensive model parallelism and high-speed communications.

The Blackwell GPU is powered by second-generation Transformer Engine, which incorporates innovative tensor core technology. This engine is carefully engineered to handle the intensive demands of LLMs and Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) models, allowing more dynamic and efficient processing. Boasting an astounding 208 billion transistors and a computational capacity of 20 petaFLOPS, the Blackwell GPU stands as NVIDIA’s most potent offering to date, empowering AI systems to tackle complex tasks with unprecedented speed and precision.

NVIDIA Blackwell GPU

One of the key strengths of the Blackwell architecture is its significantly enhanced connectivity. The introduction of the 10 terabyte-per-second NVIDIA High-Bandwidth Interface (NV-HBI) allows for the seamless integration of two large dies into a single GPU. This groundbreaking feature not only boosts data transfer rates but also improves the efficiency of data exchanges between the CPU and GPU through the NVLink-C2C interconnect. By streamlining data flow and reducing latency, the Blackwell GPU enables AI systems to process and analyze vast amounts of information with remarkable speed and efficiency.

Scalability for the Future of AI

As AI models continue to grow in complexity and size, scalability becomes a critical factor in their successful deployment. The Blackwell GPU excels in this regard, leveraging fifth-generation NVLink technology to enable the linking of up to 576 GPUs. This exceptional scalability empowers businesses and researchers to tackle the most demanding AI challenges, including models with trillions of parameters. By providing a robust and flexible infrastructure, the Blackwell architecture ensures that AI systems can adapt and grow alongside the ever-evolving demands of the field.

Blackwell’s six revolutionary technologies, which together enable AI training and real-time LLM inference for models scaling up to 10 trillion parameters, include:

Blackwell GPU : feature 208 billion transistors and are made with a special 4NP TSMC process. They include large GPU dies linked by a fast 10 TB/second connection, combining them into a single powerful unit.

: feature 208 billion transistors and are made with a special 4NP TSMC process. They include large GPU dies linked by a fast 10 TB/second connection, combining them into a single powerful unit. Second-Generation Transformer Engine : This engine supports larger models and more calculations due to new micro-tensor scaling and NVIDIA’s advanced algorithms. It includes enhanced AI inference capabilities with 4-bit floating point precision, doubling its performance.

: This engine supports larger models and more calculations due to new micro-tensor scaling and NVIDIA’s advanced algorithms. It includes enhanced AI inference capabilities with 4-bit floating point precision, doubling its performance. Fifth-Generation NVLink : The latest NVLink version offers a huge 1.8TB/s bidirectional throughput per GPU. This boosts performance for complex AI models, allowing up to 576 GPUs to communicate rapidly, which is vital for large-scale language models.

: The latest NVLink version offers a huge 1.8TB/s bidirectional throughput per GPU. This boosts performance for complex AI models, allowing up to 576 GPUs to communicate rapidly, which is vital for large-scale language models. RAS Engine : Dedicated to reliability, availability, and serviceability, Blackwell GPUs use AI for preventative maintenance, running diagnostics and predicting reliability issues. This enhances system durability and reduces downtime and operating costs for extensive AI operations.

: Dedicated to reliability, availability, and serviceability, Blackwell GPUs use AI for preventative maintenance, running diagnostics and predicting reliability issues. This enhances system durability and reduces downtime and operating costs for extensive AI operations. Secure AI : New security features protect AI models and customer data without affecting performance. This includes support for new encryption protocols, essential for industries requiring high privacy, like healthcare and financial services.

: New security features protect AI models and customer data without affecting performance. This includes support for new encryption protocols, essential for industries requiring high privacy, like healthcare and financial services. Decompression Engine: A specialized engine enhances the performance of data analytics by accelerating database queries and supporting the latest decompression formats. This is increasingly important as companies spend billions on data processing, which is shifting towards GPU acceleration.

Moreover, the Blackwell GPU addresses the critical issues of energy consumption and operational costs associated with large-scale AI deployments. Through innovations in TensorRT-LLM and custom kernels, the GPU optimizes real-time inference while reducing hardware and energy demands. These advancements not only contribute to a more sustainable AI ecosystem but also make the deployment of innovative AI models more economically viable for businesses of all sizes.

Efficient Bandwidth Management and Parallel Processing

In multi-server environments, effective bandwidth management is paramount for optimal performance. The Blackwell architecture introduces an NVLink Switch and a Unified Fabric Manager, which work in tandem to enhance bandwidth management and assist extensive model parallelism. This sophisticated setup ensures that high-speed communications are maintained, allowing AI systems to process and analyze data with exceptional efficiency and speed.

To further expand the capabilities of the Blackwell architecture, NVIDIA has developed the GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip. This innovative solution integrates two Blackwell Tensor Core GPUs with an NVIDIA Grace CPU, providing a powerful platform for high-speed data exchange and accelerated real-time inference. For larger-scale operations, the GB200 NVL72 Cluster connects 36 of these superchips, creating a formidable network capable of handling the most demanding AI tasks with ease.

Improved energy efficiency through TensorRT-LLM and custom kernels

Enhanced bandwidth management with NVLink Switch and Unified Fabric Manager

Expanded capabilities through GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip and Cluster

The NVIDIA Blackwell GPU architecture represents a innovative advancement in AI technology. With its unrivaled computational power, enhanced connectivity, scalability, and improved energy efficiency, the Blackwell GPU is set to transform the deployment and performance of LLMs and generative AI. As businesses and researchers continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with AI, the Blackwell architecture will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in driving innovation and unlocking new frontiers in this rapidly evolving field.



