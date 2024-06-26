Nuphy Field75 HE keyboard now available to preorder

If you are in the market for a new keyboard you might be interested to know that the highly anticipated preorders for the new NuPhy Field75 HE keyboard have now started offering huge discounts off standard retail prices keycaps and more. The NuPhy Field75 HE Keyboard is a innovative product that bridges the gap between analog input and mechanical keyboards.

This innovative keyboard offers an unparalleled typing experience, thanks to its advanced magnetic switches. These switches provide exceptional performance, precise switch motion accuracy, and remarkable granularity, making it a standout in the world of mechanical keyboards.

Key Takeaways EM Lab keycap set with high contrast inspired by classic multimeter and tricorder. Magnetic switches with integrated layers for up to 4 functions per button Features like 2D gear switch for lighting and key trigger indicator. Wrist rest and high-density Orbit deskmat for comfort and visual appeal. Hall effect magnetic switches reducing key press registration time by half.

Performance Features : Rapid Trigger mode for quick successive key actions. Dynamic keystroke allowing analog input and multiple actions per stroke. High-speed components: 144MHz MCU, 8000Hz polling rate, and 0.5ms total latency. Industry-leading accuracy with self-developed filtering algorithm. NuPhy Dashboard for real-time parameter tweaking and visualization. Web version of Dashboard to be released in August, providing profile-like mode configurations.

: Exceptional Typing Feel : Top mount with silicone paddings for sound consistency without deformation errors. Simple yet effective sound engineering with poron and silicone layers.

: Premium Keycaps : Cherry profile keycaps with PBT material for durability and aesthetics. GhostBar for noise suppression and sound harmonization at high speeds. South-facing shine-through keycaps with bold fonts and vibrant colors.

: Magnetic Switch Options : Dual-rail magnetic switches, including Gateron’s Magnetic White and Jade options, for superior performance and consistency.

Pre-order Offers and Discounts

The NuPhy Field75 HE Keyboard is now available for pre-order, with the pre-order period running from June 25, 2024, to August 5, 2024. All pre-orders will be shipped starting from August 5, 2024. Customers who pre-order the keyboard can take advantage of the exclusive discounts on keycaps, deskmat, and wrist rest, making it an ideal time to invest in this state-of-the-art keyboard.

To celebrate the launch of the NuPhy Field75 HE Keyboard, NuPhy is offering several attractive pre-order discounts on key accessories. These offers are available from June 25, 2024, to August 5, 2024, and include:

EM Lab keycaps : 30% off (retail price $59)

Wandering Earth II keycaps : 20% off (retail price $69)

Shine-through keycaps : 30% off (retail price $24)

Orbit deskmat : 30% off (retail price $24)

Twotone wrist rest: 30% off (retail price $34)

These discounts provide an excellent opportunity to enhance your keyboard setup with high-quality accessories at a fraction of the cost.

Advanced Magnetic Switches

The heart of the NuPhy Field75 HE Keyboard lies in its magnetic switches, which are engineered to deliver a superior typing and gaming experience. These switches offer several key benefits:

High Performance : Designed for top-notch performance, these switches are ideal for both typing and gaming, ensuring quick and responsive keystrokes.

: Designed for top-notch performance, these switches are ideal for both typing and gaming, ensuring quick and responsive keystrokes. Accuracy : Each keystroke is registered with pinpoint accuracy, allowing users to type swiftly and efficiently without missing a beat.

: Each keystroke is registered with pinpoint accuracy, allowing users to type swiftly and efficiently without missing a beat. Granularity: The granular typing experience provides precise control over each keystroke, enhancing both productivity and gaming performance.

The NuPhy Field75 HE Keyboard is set to redefine the mechanical keyboard market with its advanced magnetic switches and exceptional performance. Whether you are a professional typist, a gamer, or someone who simply enjoys a high-quality typing experience, this keyboard is designed to meet your needs. By offering a unique blend of innovation and performance, the NuPhy Field75 HE Keyboard is poised to become a favorite among keyboard enthusiasts. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be among the first to experience this groundbreaking product.



