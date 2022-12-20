Nubia Z50 smartphone gets official

Nubia has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Nubia Z50 and the handset comes with a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display that has a 144Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of RAM and storage options.

These include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and the top model with 16GB of RAM and 1TBG of storage.

The handset does not feature a microSD card slot, it comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 80W fast charging, plus a range of cameras. There is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the back.

On the front of the new Nubia Z50 smartphone, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. OPn the back there is a 64-megapixel main camera.

The new Nubia Z50 will come in a choice of white, green or black and pricing starts at CNY 2,999 or $430 for the 8GB and 128GB models. The top model with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage costs CNT 5,999 which is about $860.

