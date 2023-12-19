Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro launches internationally

The Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro smartphone was launched in China last month and now the handset is being launched internationally, the device is launching in the USA and Europe and it features a 6.8 inch AMOLED display that has a resolution of 2480 x 1116 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of RAM and storage options, these include 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The new Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro smartphone comes with a 6500 mAh battery and it features 80W fast charging, the handset comes with a range of high-end cameras with a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear.

On the front of the device there is a 16-megapixel camera with a wide-angle lens that is designed for taking selfies and making video calls, on the back of the handset there is a 50-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The new Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro smartphone will come in three colors, Sleet, Snowfall, and Cyclone and the handset will start at $649 in the USA, £579 in the UK, and at €649 in Europe.

Source GSM Arena



