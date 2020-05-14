Nubia Red Magic 5G gets reviewed (Video)

We have already seen a Nubia Red Magic 5G of the new Nubia Red Magic 5G and now we get to find out more information about the handset in a new video from Marques Brownlee.

The handset comes with a 6.65 inch display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution, it also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor.

The device comes with up to 12GB of RAM and choice of 128GB or 256GB and it also comes with active cooling as we saw in the recent teardown video.

The Nubia Red Magic 5G features a 4500 mAh battery and it comes with 55W fast charging, there is also a range of high end cameras. On the back of the handset there is three cameras, a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

