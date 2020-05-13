Nubia Red Magic 5G gets taken apart (Video)

The Nubia Red Magic 5G smartphone launched recently, the handset is designed to be a gaming smartphone and it comes with active cooling.

The video below from Zach at JerryRigEverything gives us a look inside the new Nubia Red Magic 5G, we get to see the device taken apart when the handset is still turned on.

The handset comes with a 6.65 inch display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution, it also features a 865 mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

For storage there is a choice of 128GB or 256GB and it also comes with a front facing 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat, on the back of the device there is a triple camera setup with a 64 megapixel camera an 8 megapixel camera and an 2 megapixel camera.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

