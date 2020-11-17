Novitec street-legal McLaren 620R racecar

Novitec is launching a range of upgrades for the McLaren 620R racecar which will gibve the car 711 horsepower and 710 Nm of torque.

The Novitec McLaren 620R comes with a top speed of 328 km/h and a 0 to 100 km time of just 2.8 seconds.

The NOVITEC engine specialists developed three different performance kits for this power unit. Two plug-and-play NOVITEC N-TRONIC modules that are adapted to the electronic engine control unit of the vehicle introduce new mapping for injection, ignition and boost pressure control in all three versions. And they do so as needed, because the driver can activate the power boost in a flash with a touch of a button on the Active Dynamic Panel.

The most powerful stage, which includes a NOVITEC RACE high-performance exhaust system in addition, increases the peak output by 67 kW / 91 hp. At the same time, peak torque grows by 90 Nm. As a result, the forced-induction V8 with NOVITEC tuning produces a peak output of 523 kW / 711 hp at 7,400 rpm. The peak torque of 710 Nm is already on tap at 5,250 rpm.

You can find out more details about the Novitec McLaren 620R over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Novitec

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals