Novitec N-Largo S unveiled (Video)

Novitec has unveiled a newly modified version of the Ferrari 812 Superfast, the Novitec N-Largo S, and the car comes with 840 horsepower and 751 Nm of torque, it has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 345 km/h or 214 miles per hour.

Most road users will see this super sports car predominantly from the rear and that perspective is particularly spectacular. Measuring an impressive 211 centimeters in width at the rear axle, the NOVITEC N-LARGO S surpasses a stock 812 Superfast by exactly 14 centimeters.

Designer Vittorio Strosek once more worked his magic on the widebody version for the last three powerful examples of this model modified at the NOVITEC Manufaktur in southern Germany. He gave the fender flares, which seamless blend with the production bodywork, an even more distinctive profile.

The larger front and rear wheel arches offer space for the newly designed NOVITEC NF 11 N-LARGO S wheels, which were custom-developed for this widebody version by American rim manufacturer Vossen. Their elegant design featuring five twin spokes receding into the edge is realized using high-end forging technology and state-of-the-art CNC machining centers. This results in a perfect combination of lightweight construction and maximum strength. The extremely concave wheel spiders of the two rear-axle rims of size 12.5Jx22 are a real visual treat. They carry high-performance tires of size 335/25 ZR 22.

There will only be three of these Novitec N-Largo S cars worldwide, you can find out more details about the car over at Novitec at the link below, as yet there are no details on how much it will cost.

Source Novitec



