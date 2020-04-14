Novitec McLaren Senna comes with 902 horsepower

The latest car to get tuned and styled by Novitec in the McLaren Senna and the Novitec version of the car comes with 902 horsepower, the standard car features 789 horsepower.

As well as the extra power, the new Novitec McLaren Senna comes with a range of styling upgrades, the car has a 0 to 60 times of 2.7 seconds.

This engine conversion also includes a NOVITEC RACE GTR high-performance exhaust system. This exhaust system is manufactured from the ultralight material INCONEL, which is also used in Formula 1 racing. The sport exhaust lets the turbocharged eight-cylinder breathe more freely and thanks to its extensive thermal insulation, it optimizes the temperatures in the engine bay as well. The NOVITEC high-performance exhaust system is also available without engine tuning, of course. The two 95-millimeter top-exit exhaust pipes, either with a polished stainless or matte black finish, precisely match the shape of the vehicle body with their slanted design.

You can find out more information about the new Novitec McLaren Senna over at Novitec at the link below.

