Novitec McLaren GT comes with 707 horsepower

Novitec are offering a tuned version of the McLaren GT and the car gets a number of upgrades over the standard vehicle.

This includes some new high tech forged 21 inch and 20 inch wheels and 707 horsepower and 714 Nm of torque.

The Novitec McLaren GT has a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of just 3 seconds and a top speed of 333 km/h.

McLaren has redefined the story of the “Grand Touring” automotive category with the new GT: Mid-engine design instead of traditional front-mounted engine, two trunks, more space in the cockpit, and lightweight construction, which in concert with the twin-turbo eight-cylinder engine ensures an outstanding driving experience. This makes the McLaren GT an excellent basis for exclusive customization the NOVITEC way. For decades, the German company has been one of the most renowned refinement specialists for the world’s most exclusive automobiles. To give the car even more thrilling looks, the NOVITEC designers and engineers developed an aerodynamic-enhancement kit for the GT that had to prove its qualities in the wind tunnel. In addition, the staggered combination of 20 and 21-inch hi-tech forged wheels on the front and rear axle characterizes the look. They were developed in cooperation with American manufacturer Vossen. NOVITEC also offers sport springs tailored to these wheels, which lower the ride height of the two-seater by about 25 millimeters. Another focal point of the product range is performance.

