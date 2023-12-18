Novitec Lamborghini Urus Performante Esteso unveiled

Novitec has unveiled an even more extreme version of the Lamborghini Urus, the Novitec Lamborghini Urus Performante Esteso, and the car comes with an impressive 782 horsepower and 10,32 Nm of torque.

The new Novitec Lamborghini Urus Performante Esteso comes with 23-inch king-sized wheels and a Novitec Esteso Widebody kit, it has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.1 seconds.

The thrillingly shaped ESTESO fender flares on the front and rear axle make the current Urus models ten centimeters wider at the front and even twelve centimeters wider at the rear axle.

This naturally also creates plenty of space for a spectacular NOVITEC wheel/tire combination. The new NOVITEC NL5 alloys of size 10.5Jx23 at the front and 12Jx23 on the rear axle were developed in cooperation with Vossen, the American manufacturer of high-performance wheels.

The use of state-of-the-art forging and CNC machining technology resulted in tailor-made wheels, which with their five Y-shaped spokes extending to the edge of the rim offer the perfect combination of maximum strength and low weight. The hub caps in centerlock design ensure full-blooded racing looks. These hi-tech rims are shod with high-performance tires of sizes 285/35 R 23 and 325/30 R 23, making optimal use of the space created by the flares.

Matching NOVITEC sports springs lower the ride height of the Performante by approx. 25 millimeters. The NOVITEC suspension module is available for the air suspension of the Urus S, which lowers it to the identical level.

The ESTESO rocker panels between the widened wheel arches ensure an aerodynamically optimized transition. They also give the SUV a lower and more stretched visual stance.

You can find out more details about the new Novitec Lamborghini Urus Performante Esteso over at Lamborghini at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

