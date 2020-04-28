Novitec has announced that it will be offering a range of upgrades for the Lamborghini Huracán EVO, this will include a range of naked carbon fibre body parts, high tech 20 and 21 inches forged wheels and more.

These upgrades will give the Lamborghini Huracán EVO a unique look and there is also a range of performance improvements including sports exhausts, sports springs and more.

The NOVITEC designers developed an aerodynamic-enhancement kit that combines spectacular looks and aerodynamic efficiency in an optimal way and accomplishes their goal of adding even more visual thrills to the wedge-shaped design of the sports car from Sant’Agata Bolognese. This also included wind tunnel testing in order to produce even more downforce and optimize the handling stability as a result.

The precise-fit NOVITEC components are manufactured with a naked-carbon finish to give the Huracán EVO full-blooded racing looks. However, the bodywork components can of course also be painted in vehicle or contrasting color.

You can find out more information about the new Novitec Lamborghini Huracán EVO over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Novitec

