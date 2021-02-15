Novitec gives the Ferrari 812 GTS 840 horsepower

Novitec has taken the Ferrari 812 GTS and given the supercar an impressive 840 horsepower, the car gets a number of upgrades over the standard car.

The Novitec Ferrari 812 GTS comes with a top speed of 345 km/h (214 mph) and it features some high tech Vossen forged wheels.

As is successful tradition with Ferrari, there is also an open-top variant of the 812 series, the GTS. The twelve-cylinder front-engine sports car, equipped with a power-retractable hardtop in keeping with the times, can be customized exclusively at NOVITEC, the world’s leading refinement specialist for the powerful sports cars from Maranello. The extensive product range includes aerodynamic-enhancement components in naked carbon, customized hi-tech forged wheels developed in cooperation with American manufacturer Vossen, a power upgrade to 618 kW / 840 hp, high-performance exhaust systems in various versions, and an interior tailored to the customer’s wishes in every detail. The NOVITEC designers give the Spider an even sportier appearance with naked-carbon components. Of course, the development of the components did not only focus on thrilling looks.

You can find out more information about the new Novitec Ferrari 812 GTS over at Novitec at the link below.

Source Novitec

