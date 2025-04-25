Novitec Ferrari SF90XX Unleashed: Power Beyond the Prancing Horse

The Novitec SF90XX hybrid supercar is a groundbreaking evolution of Ferrari’s engineering prowess, blending track-ready performance with road-legal practicality. As the first hybrid supercar from Ferrari to bear the “XX” designation, the SF90XX Stradale pushes boundaries with its innovative design and unparalleled power. Novitec, a global leader in refining high-performance vehicles, has taken this limited-edition marvel to new heights with targeted enhancements that amplify its performance and aesthetic appeal. The result is a hybrid supercar that redefines the driving experience, offering a perfect balance of raw power, advanced technology, and luxurious refinement.

Performance Upgrades That Redefine Power

At the heart of the Novitec SF90XX lies a four-liter, eight-cylinder twin-turbo engine that delivers an impressive 797 hp straight from the factory. Novitec’s enhancements, including a thermally insulated high-performance exhaust system and metal catalysts, add an extra 30 horsepower to the combustion engine. Combined with the car’s three electric motors, the system output soars to an astonishing 1,060 hp. This remarkable power upgrade ensures that the SF90XX delivers an exhilarating driving experience, whether on the track or the open road. The enhanced performance is further complemented by Novitec’s custom-calibrated sports springs, which lower the ride height and optimize the car’s handling characteristics for improved agility and responsiveness.

Aerodynamic Enhancements for Optimal Performance

In addition to the power upgrades, Novitec has carefully crafted a series of aerodynamic enhancements for the SF90XX. The car features a redesigned front bumper with larger air intakes, ensuring optimal cooling for the engine and brakes. The side skirts and rear diffuser have been carefully sculpted to improve airflow and reduce drag, while the adjustable rear wing provides additional downforce for enhanced stability at high speeds. These aerodynamic modifications not only improve the car’s performance but also give it a more aggressive and distinctive appearance, setting it apart from the standard SF90 Stradale.

Bespoke Customization Options

One of the hallmarks of the Novitec SF90XX is the virtually endless customization options available to discerning buyers. The interior of the car can be tailored to individual preferences, with a wide range of premium materials, colors, and finishes to choose from. From luxurious leather upholstery to carbon fiber accents, every detail of the cockpit can be refined to create a truly bespoke driving environment. Novitec also offers a selection of high-tech rims developed in collaboration with Vossen, featuring different diameters for the front and rear axles to optimize handling and visual impact. These customization options allow owners to create a one-of-a-kind hybrid supercar that reflects their personal style and taste.

Pricing and Availability

The Novitec SF90XX is a limited-edition model, making it a highly sought-after collector’s item. Pricing varies depending on the customization options selected, including the bespoke cockpit refinements and high-tech rims developed in collaboration with Vossen. Interested buyers are encouraged to contact Novitec directly for detailed pricing and availability information. Given the exclusivity and high demand for this hybrid supercar, early inquiries are recommended to secure a spot on the production list.

Specifications

Engine: Four-liter, eight-cylinder twin-turbo engine

Four-liter, eight-cylinder twin-turbo engine Factory Output: 797 hp

797 hp Enhanced Output: 1,060 hp (with Novitec modifications)

1,060 hp (with Novitec modifications) Exhaust System: Thermally insulated high-performance exhaust with metal catalysts

Thermally insulated high-performance exhaust with metal catalysts Wheels: High-tech rims developed with Vossen, featuring different diameters for front and rear axles

High-tech rims developed with Vossen, featuring different diameters for front and rear axles Suspension: Custom-calibrated Novitec sports springs

Custom-calibrated Novitec sports springs Interior: Virtually endless customization options for cockpit refinement

