Novitec Ferrari SF90 Stradale gets 1,109 horsepower

Novitec has announced that they are launching a new Novitec Ferrari SF90 Stradale and the company has revealed that the car comes with a massive 1,109 horsepower.

The Novitec Ferrari SF90 Stradale gets a number of upgrades over the standard car, and it will have a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 2.,4 seconds.

The NOVITEC power unit engineers have specialized for decades in making high-performance engines even more powerful. They also brilliantly accomplished their mission on the four-liter, twin-turbo V8 internal combustion engine of the SF90 Stradale’s hybrid drive system. To this end, two plug-and-play NOVITEC N-TRONIC control modules are adapted to the engine electronics. They supply the engine controls with reprogrammed maps for injection and ignition, and raise the electronic boost pressure limitation.

In order to let the combustion engine breathe more freely and generate an even sportier exhaust note, NOVITEC developed high-performance exhaust systems available in different variants. They come with or without electronic sound management by means of actively controlled butterfly valves in the exhaust and offer a choice of different materials. All of them feature thermal insulation to reduce the temperatures in the engine bay. Variants with 999 fine gold plating are also available for maximum heat dissipation. If desired, this also visually exceptional option is available for the two 112-millimeter stainless tailpipes with carbon embellishers as well and gives the rear end a very special exclusive touch.

You can find out more details about the new Novitec Ferrari SF90 Stradale over at the Novitec website at the link below.

Source Novitec

