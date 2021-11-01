Novitec Ferrari F8 Spider N-Largo get official

Novitec is launching a special custom version of the Ferrari F8 Spider, the Novitec Ferrari F8 Spider N-Largo.

There will be just 15 units of the Novitec Ferrari F8 Spider built, the car gets a number of upgrades over the standard car.

The car comes with 818 horsepower and 903 Nm of torque, it will have a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 2.6 seconds.

There will only be 15 examples of this fascinating roadster in the whole world: The NOVITEC N-LARGO is built based on the Ferrari F8 Spider and occupies a unique position among the world’s most exclusive open-top sports cars due not only to its spectacular widebody, but also to its tremendous performance. The Coupe Edition of the NOVITEC N-LARGO, likewise limited to 15 vehicles, sold out completely in just a few days.

The N-LARGO carbon bodywork with its width of 211 centimeters at the rear axle turns the Italian mid-engine sports car into an eye-catcher par excellence. NOVITEC developed particularly wide, tailor-made NOVITEC NF10 NL hi-tech forged rims in cooperation with Vossen specifically for this refit. The staggered combination of 21-inch and 22-inch wheels on the front and rear axle places even greater emphasis on the wedge shape of this powerful sports car.

You can find out more information about the new Novitec Ferrari F8 Spider N-Largo over at Novitec at the link below.

Source Novitec

