Novitec Ferrari 296 GTB N-Largo Unveiled

Novitec, the renowned German tuning company, has unveiled the Novitec N-Largo Ferrari 296 GTB, a breathtaking limited-edition widebody version of the already impressive Ferrari 296 GTB. Designed by the talented Vittorio Strosek, this high-performance vehicle showcases extensive bodywork modifications, custom wheels, and significant performance upgrades that elevate both its aesthetic appeal and aerodynamic efficiency to new heights. The Novitec N-Largo Ferrari 296 GTB is a true masterpiece that combines innovative engineering, bespoke customization, and unparalleled exclusivity.

Exclusive Limited Edition

With only 15 units set to be produced, the Novitec N-Largo Ferrari 296 GTB is a highly sought-after model that caters to the most discerning collectors and enthusiasts. This extremely limited production run ensures that each vehicle is a rare gem, making it an instant collector’s item and a symbol of automotive excellence.

Striking Widebody Design

The N-Largo’s widebody design is a testament to Novitec’s expertise in creating visually stunning and aerodynamically optimized vehicles. Crafted from lightweight, high-strength carbon fiber, the bodywork adds an impressive 6 cm to the front and 12 cm to the rear of the Ferrari 296 GTB. This includes carefully designed new fenders, quarter panels, and rocker panels that not only enhance the car’s aggressive stance but also contribute to its reduced weight and improved performance.

Custom High-Performance Wheels

The Novitec N-Largo Ferrari 296 GTB sits on custom NOVITEC NF11 NL rims by Vossen, featuring a staggered setup with 21-inch wheels at the front and 22-inch wheels at the rear. These carefully engineered wheels not only add to the vehicle’s stunning appearance but also play a crucial role in improving its handling and overall performance, ensuring an unrivaled driving experience.

Optimized Aerodynamics

Novitec’s engineers have left no stone unturned in their pursuit of aerodynamic excellence. The N-Largo features a range of aerodynamic enhancements, including:

A front fascia and lip spoiler are designed to improve handling stability at high speeds

A carefully crafted rear diffuser that optimizes airflow

An exposed-carbon rear wing or an optional ducktail spoiler for enhanced downforce

Additionally, the vehicle features advanced ventilation enhancements for the brakes and engine bay, ensuring optimal cooling and consistent performance even under the most demanding conditions.

Fine-Tuned Suspension

To further enhance the N-Largo’s handling and stance, Novitec has lowered the suspension by 35 mm using special sports springs. This modification not only gives the vehicle a more aggressive and purposeful appearance but also contributes to its improved cornering abilities and overall driving dynamics. For added convenience, an optional front lift system is available, allowing drivers to easily navigate steep ramps and driveways without compromising the car’s low stance.

Unrivaled Performance Upgrades

Under the hood, the Novitec N-Largo Ferrari 296 GTB receives a substantial power boost, with the engine output increased to an astonishing 638 kW / 868 hp. This remarkable improvement is achieved through the use of high-flow turbo inlets, 100-cell metal catalysts, and a carefully engineered high-performance exhaust system. The exhaust systems are available in either stainless steel or the advanced INCONEL alloy, with an optional 999 fine gold plating that enhances heat resistance and adds a touch of opulence to the vehicle’s already impressive aesthetics.

Bespoke Interior Customization

Novitec understands that true luxury lies in the details, which is why they offer an unparalleled level of interior customization for the N-Largo. Customers have the freedom to tailor the interior to their exact specifications, choosing from an extensive range of colors and upholstery designs. This personalization process ensures that each N-Largo reflects the unique tastes and preferences of its owner, creating a one-of-a-kind driving experience that is both luxurious and deeply personal.

Summary

The Novitec N-Largo Ferrari 296 GTB is a remarkable achievement in automotive engineering and design, seamlessly blending exclusivity, innovative technology, and bespoke customization. With its striking widebody design, optimized aerodynamics, and unrivaled performance upgrades, this limited-edition supercar is poised to leave an indelible mark on the world of high-performance sports cars. For those fortunate enough to secure one of the 15 units, the Novitec N-Largo Ferrari 296 GTB represents the pinnacle of automotive excellence and a true testament to the boundless possibilities of human ingenuity and craftsmanship.

Source Novitec



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals