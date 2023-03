Nothing Ear (2) headphones get official

Nothing has launched its new second-generation headphones, the Nothing Ear (2). The headphones come with a transparent design like the first-generation Nothing Ear headphones and they also get a range of upgrades.

These new headphones come with a Hi-Res Audio certification and LHDC 5.0 technology, they come with a dual connection for easy switching and feature Clear Voice Technology and more.

“We are excited to introduce Ear (2) as a significant upgrade to our debut product Ear (1), which sold over 600,000 units,” said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing. “With Ear (2), we’ve re-engineered everything from the ground up and utilised cutting-edge technology to create the ultimate personal listening experience.”

Ear (2) is Hi-Res Audio certified for a truly immersive sound experience that transports you to the recording studio. LHDC 5.0 codec technology ensures that even the finest sound details are delivered to an industry-leading standard, transmitting frequencies up to 24 bit/192 kHz at speeds of up to 1 Mbps.

Featuring an 11.6 mm dynamic driver with a custom diaphragm, Ear (2) boasts enhanced acoustic performance. The redesigned combination of polyurethane and graphene materials delivers even richer high frequencies and deeper, softer bass. Plus, the unique dual-chamber design creates a larger space for smoother airflow and even clearer sound.

The Nothing Ear 2 are now available to buy and they will retail for £129 in the UK and for $149 in the USA, you can find out more details about these new headphones over at Nothing at the link below.

Source Nothing





