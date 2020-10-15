Noteworthy From All Angles; the Infinix Note 8 Enhances Every Day

Sponsored:

Six cameras, two speakers, and octa-core power combine with stunning design and an immersive screen for the ultimate smartphone upgrade

The Infinix Note 8 is a smart way to enhance every day. It captures detail-rich images, delivers excellent battery life, and has enough oomph under the hood for hours of smooth, high-quality gaming. A head-turner thanks to its immersive, bright screen, everything from the gem cut design through to that curved chassis come together beautifully and make for an incredible first impression.

Around the back of the Note 8, four cameras are positioned in a soft rectangular camera surround – but this is Infinix, so it isn’t just any rectangle. The rectangular camera surround reflects that of the Note 8 itself, for a geometric appeal that’s cohesive and tasteful, while instinctively pleasing to the eye.

The Note 8 delivers best-in-class photography thanks to its 64MP Ultra HD quad-camera. A 64MP – a higher resolution than most DSLRs – means photos are loaded with spectacular clarity, and with pixel binning software, it combines pixels for improved noise handling. All this comes together to make sure every detail is pixel perfect, and with automatic high-dynamic range detection, even backlit subjects look good.

Ultra Night Mode 2.0 opens up a whole new world of mobile photography. Gone are the days when dusk meant your smartphone photos would look like a grainy mess. The Note 8 uses computational photography to capture memories in all their glory, whatever time of day.

With real-time eye-tracking, your subject stays sharp, while a portrait lens crafts a DSLR-like shallow depth of field for maximum impact. Close-up photography fans are also covered with the Super Macro Lens, and with Super Stable Video across both front and rear cameras, mobile masterpieces are both sharp and steady.

Flipping the phone around, and let’s talk about that selfie camera – or should we say ‘cameras’. The dual-front camera setup is comprised of a high-resolution 16MP sensor and a Portrait Lens. Just like the main camera’s shots, your selfies will look striking with soft focus on everything behind you, while you take centre stage.

To deliver an excellent experience, a smartphone needs to have at least day-long battery life. Luckily, the Note 8’s huge 5200mAh flagship-beating battery capacity means it lasts longer than just one day. Infinix’s intelligent Power Marathon mode can also eke out a few extra hours when you’re running low, or a few extra days if you fire it up nice and early.

Quick to charge thanks to blisteringly fast 18W Super Charge technology, and with its Dual Engine technology, it keeps its cool, reducing heat by up to eight degrees while charging, making for a more comfortable gaming experience, even when plugged in.

Not all screens were created equal, and the Note 8 makes that point. Its Immersive 6.95-inch screen, complete with a widescreen 20.5:9 aspect ratio is perfect for movies on the go, the ultimate viewfinder for your photos and a dream gaming display.

With a peak brightness of 480 nits, the Note 8 isn’t just sharp and bold, it’s bright too, combining with slimline bezels for maximum immersion and comfortable viewing, indoors or out.

Infinix knows how to make phones that sound as good as they look, and the Note 8 carries forward the line’s trademark audio excellence. With DTS stereo sound, whether you’re streaming movies, or gaming, you’ll be drawn into a full sensory experience.

Speaking of gaming, MediaTek has been delivering incredible performance throughout 2020, and the MediaTek Helio G80 is a superstar chipset that can handle the latest 3D titles like Genshin Impact and Fortnite. Matched with 6GB RAM, the Note 8 is eSports-ready, and with 128GB storage, there’s plenty of space for all your favourite top-tier titles.

Running Android 10 and Infinix’s XOS7.1, the Note 8’s experience is both familiar and innovative at the same time. Google Play Store support ensures access to millions of apps out of the box, and advanced gaming tools like Thunder Back mode mean you can work and play, all at the same time.

XOS7.1 goes further than just gaming though. Xclone enables multiple accounts to work simultaneously on the same device, with support for popular services including WhatsApp, Messenger, Snapchat, and Instagram.

Keep on top of things with Xnote 4.0, and stay in the loop with Smart Scanner-Translator, which supports real-time translation and voice-to-text conversion in more than 40 languages.

These premium experiences combine in one sleek smartphone package. So why decide between striking good looks, best-in-class photography, world-class entertainment, or excellent battery life? With the Infinix Note 8, you can have it all.

