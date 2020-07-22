Environmentally friendly organic notebook made from herbs, bamboo and FSC paper from $18

If you enjoy making notes, sketches or writing on traditional paper products you may be interested in a new organic notebook created by a team based in Geneva Switzerland. theGVA is a family company focused on sustainable designs and projects, their latest creation has been launched via Kickstarter with early bird pledges just $18 and worldwide delivery expected to take place during October 2020.

“Made from herbs, that’s right, we have designed a trendy notebook using ORGANIC raw material with bamboo (the graminea) and FSC paper. Whilst daily life has become highly tech enabled for many of us, there is still a simple pleasure and convenience of using a traditional notebook.”

“Our notebooks are made 100% from natural raw bamboo and FSC paper, come in 13 colors, A5 size, contain 72 pages (blank. lined or dotted paper), and have a hand-sewn binding for a strong and elegant finish. Unlike a PVC notebook, our materials result in a very smooth touch and feel. TheGVA can engrave the front cover for a customized finish. Alternatively, the owner can color the front cover with a traditional pen.”

“We use as much sustainable and recycled material as possible. Any emitted carbon is 100% offset thanks to our carbon action partnership with the a CLIMATE NEUTRAL foundation. Every product has been carefully designed to respect the environment and comply with the green value equation and ISO certification standards. We are also contribute 1% of our revenues to the organization “1% For The Planet”.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals