Nonobook Titanium rugged pocket notebook with Stone Paper is completely weatherproof

If you are searching for a rugged notebook that allows you to take notes wherever you may be, the Nanobook 3.0 may well be worth more investigation. The third generation notebook has launched via Kickstarter and already blasted past it required pledge goal thanks to over 200 backers with still 37 days remaining. “The new NANOBOOK 3.0 takes one small step, and one giant leap, with the Meteor Crater Edition”.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $36 or £28, offering a considerable discount of approximately 22% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Nanobook 3.0 Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the Nanobook 3.0 project watch the promotional video below.

“We took everything you loved about the NANOBOOK and gave it a fresh, new look. It’s crisper, sharper, and with an extra-terrestrial Lunar Surface cover finish that’s made to last anywhere you take it. Why the Lunar Surface? We wanted to create a new cover design that was both rugged and eye-catching. Something that stood out and took our backers’ feedback into account.”

“With solid titanium construction and its signature stone paper, the new NANOBOOK 3.0 really is out of this world. The combination of titanium alloy with stone paper has a flame retardant effect, especially when the NANOBOOK is closed. The stone paper alone will burn eventually, but it’s far more resilient than regular paper, meaning you have more time to put it out and save your writing. The titanium cover is fire-resistant and will protect the notes inside.”

Designed to be small enough to fit comfortably in your hand when you’re outdoors—wherever that might take you. Built from stone paper and Grade 5 titanium, this next-generation notepad is made from non-organic materials, and zero trees were harmed in its production. One paper for any type of weather. The NANOBOOK will survive sweat, rain, mud, snow, oil, grease, and the wear-and-tear of daily use. No pen? No problem. You can write on stone paper with any pointed object you might have on hand—even your keys. For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications, jump over to the official Nanobook 3.0 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals