Norton 360 Crypto mining review – is it worth it? No!!

Recently Norton the company behind the age-old antivirus software has changed direction and is now offering a new feature Norton Crypto. The new feature is embedded in its Norton 360 antivirus software and can be enabled during installation and will allow you to use your computer hardware to mine the Ethereum crypto currency during idle times when you are not using your computer.

So is the new Norton Crypto mining feature with installing? The team over at Linus Tech Tips has put together a great review providing an overview of exactly what you can expect regards power consumption, CPU temperatures, returns and more. Be aware that Norton will charge you a 15% fee on your mined crypto currency as well as charging you for the software in the first place. For comparison using other similar crypto currency mining software on the market charges range from 1 to 3%. So is Norton’s 15% fee justified? Check out the video below to see just how bad the Norton Crypto mining experience is.

Norton Crypto mining review

If you haven’t got time to watch the video the caption and thumbnail says it all. Advising that you should stay well away from Norton Crypto and use other means to mine crypto currencies when you’re computer is idle that will provide you with greater returns, run your hardware cooler and not charge you an extortionate 15% on your earnings. Shame on you Norton!

It is also worth mentioning note think twice before you start loading the Norton Crypto mining software onto your laptop as the temperatures of the CPU rose to 65° during the tests carried out by Linus and his team which could seriously shorten the life of your laptop processor as well as use huge amounts of electricity increasing your bill.

“Ethereum is a decentralized, open-source blockchain with smart contract functionality. Ether or ETH is the native cryptocurrency of the platform. Amongst cryptocurrencies, Ether is second only to Bitcoin in market capitalization.”

Source : LTT

