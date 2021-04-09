Nokia X20 smartphone shown off on video

Nokia announced six new smartphones yesterday, the top model is the new Nokia X20 and now we get to find out more details about the handset.

The video below from tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Nokia X20 and its range of features, lets find out more details about the device.

The Nokia X20 comes with a 6.67 inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, there is also 128GB of included storage and a microSD card slot.

The device comes with a 32 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies, on the back of the handset there is a 64 megapixel main camera, a 5 megapixel ultrawide, a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth,

The Nokia X20 also comes with a 4470 mAh battery and 18W fast charging, it will be available in two colors, Midnight Sun and Nordic Blue and it goes on sale next month.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals