Nokia G22 So Peach color launched

HMD Global has announced that it is launching a new color option for the Nokia G22 smartphone called So Peach, the handset was previously available in Lagoon Blue and Meteor Gray color options. The handset is designed to be an easy-to-repair smartphone that you can repair yourself.

“We are so happy that our efforts to bring repairability to every price point are being recognized by consumers, and even Time Magazine. Designing what our fans want has to be the winning strategy here. Scroll through any feed right now and peach is trending – from how to wear peach, to how to make peach, and now you can dial in peach with a super affordable, stunning and repairable smartphone. A good phone shouldn’t cost the planet or empty your pocket.”

The Nokia G22 was our first repairable smartphone, followed by the Nokia G42 5G. They represent our push to bring fix-it-yourself repairability to affordable, stylish devices. But these are just the start of our self-repair journey. When will you start yours?

You can find out more information about the new Nokia G22 smartphone in the So Peach Color over at HMD at the link below, the handset is now available to order in the UK for £149.99.

Source HMD



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals