Nokia G11 Plus smartphone unveiled

Nokia has announced the launch of a new Android smartphone, the Nokia G11 Plus, the company launched its Nokia G11 handset earlier this year.

The Nokia G11 Plus is equipped with a 6.51-inch HD+ display that features a 90Hz refresh rate, the exact processor the handset uses is not known.

The Nokia G11 has a Unisoc T606 mobile processor, so there is the possibility that this handset uses the same processor.

This handset comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage, if you need some extra storage there is also a microSD card slot which takes up to a 512GB card.

The new G11 Plus smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and two rear cameras. On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

On the rear of the Nokia G11 Plus there is a 50-megapixel main camera for taking photos and recording videos, there is also a 2-megapixel secondary camera.

The handset comes with Android 12 and it will get at least two years of Android software updates and three years of security updates. As yet Nokia has not announced any pricing or a release date.

Source Nokia, GSM Arena

