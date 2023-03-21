Nokia C12 Pro smartphone unveiled

The Nokia C12 smartphone was made official back in January and now Nokia has added another device to the range with the new Nokia C12 Pro.

The specifications of the Nokia C12 Pro are different from the original handset, this device comes with an Android 12 Go Edition and the handset features a 6.3-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The new Nokia C12 Pro comes with an octa-core Unisoc processor and it has a choice of 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The handset comes with a 4000 mAh battery and it features a single camera on the front and a single camera on the rear. On the front of the device, there is a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. On the back, there is an 8-megapixel camera for recording videos and taking photos.

The C12 Pro will launch in India and it comes in three colors, Dark Cyan, Charcoal, and Light Mint, the handset will cost INR 6,999 for the 2GB of RAM model or about $85, and 6he 3GB model costs INR 7,499, or about $91. As yet there are no details on whether Nokia plans to launch the device in more countries.

Source Nokia, GSM Arena





