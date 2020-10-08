Nokia 8.3 5G lands in the UK for £499

The new Nokia 8.3 5G has gone on sale in the UK from today and the handset is available for £499.99, if you buy the device before the 21st of October, it comes with £100 worth of free accessories.

On top of that anyone wqho buys the handset will get a free six month trial of Google One with 100GB of storage.

“Together with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.,® we were able to create a truly global 5G smartphone[iii] with the Nokia 8.3 5G. Being the first manufacturer to implement the Qualcomm® 765G 5G Modular Platform in a smartphone, we were able to condense more than 40 different RF components into one single integrated module that gives the Nokia 8.3 5G industry-leading 5G performance. By supporting the highest number of 5G New Radio bands, the Nokia 8.3 5G is a truly future-proof global 5G smartphone.

We’re also very excited to enable our fans to capture and share 5G worthy experiences. Whether it’s Action Cam mode videos or Hollywood-like shots with ZEISS Cinema effects, the powerful PureView quad camera with ZEISS Optics is there for you. Our innovative PureDisplay technology powered by the Pixelworks visual processor will ensure you get excellent dynamic range and amazing colour reproduction whether you’re streaming media or playing a game.”

You can find out more information about the new Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone over at Nokia at the link below.

Source Nokia

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals