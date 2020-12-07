Nokia 5.4 specifications revealed

It looks like we have some more specifications on the new Nokia 5.4 smartphone, apparently the full specifications have been leaked ahead of the official launch.

The handset will come with a 6.39 inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels, processing will be provided by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 mobile processor.

The handset will also comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage and it will comes with Android 10 and will feature a 4000 mAh battery.

The device will also come with a 16 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies, on the back there will be four cameras.

The four rear cameras will include a 48 megapixel main camera, a 5 megapixel ultrawide camera, plus a 2 megapixel depth camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

The handset is expected to launch soon, as soon as we get some more details on the device we will let you guys know.

Source Mysmartprice

