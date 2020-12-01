Nokia 5.4 listed on retailers website

Yesterday we heard some details about the new Nokia 5.4 smartphone that is rumored to launch soon, now the device has been spotted on a retailers website.

The Nokia 5.4 was recently listed on an Australian retailers website with the price of AUD 370.81, it is not clear as yet on whether this will be the final price of the handset.

We previously heard that the device would come with a 6.4 inch display with a punch hole Selfie camera and it will also get a range of upgrades over the Nokia 5.3 it will replace.

This will include a new processor, plus 4GB of RAM and a choice of 64GB and 128GB of built in storage. We can also expect the handset to come with a range of new cameras.

Nokia will apparently launch the handset before the end of the year along with the Nokia 7.3 5G, the device will launch in two colors, Blue and Purple.

Source GSM Arena

