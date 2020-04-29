Nokia 3.2 and 4.2 get Android 10 software update in the UK

HMD Global has announced that it is releasing the Android 10 software update for the Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 smartphones.

The update is being rolled out in the UK on both handsets from today and here are now a total of eighgt of the Nokia Android devices running the latest version of Android.

As of today, the Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 are all upgraded to Android 10

Fans will get to experience a whole host of new features with Android 10, including:

Gesture Navigation: control of your Nokia smartphone just got slicker, with faster and more intuitive controls at the tip of your fingers

Smart Reply: receive even smarter responses in messages, not just wording but actions you can take

Privacy Controls: have even more control of your personal data all in one place, and control when your location is shared with your apps – be that always, just while in use, or never

Focus mode: block out distracting apps when you need to concentrate on what’s important (try it now in Beta)

Family Link: now part of the Digital Wellbeing settings, helping parents set digital ground rules for the whole family

You can check to see if the Android 10 software update is available for your Nokia 4.2 or Nokia 3.2 from the settings menu on your device.

Source HMD Global

