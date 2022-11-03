Nokia 2780 Flip feature phone unveiled

HMD Global has added a new Nokia feature phone to its range, the Nokia 2780 Flip, and the handset comes with a clamshell design.

The Nokia 2780 Flip features a 2.7-inch TFT display and there is also a 1.77-inch display on the outside of the handset to use when it is folded.

The device comes with a 5-megapixel camera with an LED flash and it is powered by a Qualcomm 215 chipset, it supports 4G LET and comes with 4GB of RAM and 512MB of built-in storage.

The handset comes with KaiOS 3.1 and it has an FM radio and supports MP3, there is also a 1,450 mAh battery.

With its simple, easy to use interface, and with the modern features you need, the Nokia 2780 Flip phone is a modern twist on the classic flip now with 4G.

The flip phone that feels familiar with its intuitive design, the Nokia 2780 is the flip phone that already feels familiar. It also comes with two large screens, to make texting easy and seeing who’s calling even easier.

The device will be available in a choice of two colors Blue and Red and it will retail for $90 in the US, you can find out more details at the link below.

