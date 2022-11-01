Nokia G60 Android smartphone launched in India

The Nokia G60 was made official in September and now the handset is being launched in India, the device comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor and it comes with one RAm and storage option, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of built-in storage.

The Nokia G60 smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and three cameras on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies. On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The handset comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it also comes with 20W charging and USB-C, it comes with Android 12.

The new Nokia G60 smartphone will retail for I~~Nr~ 29,999 which is about $362 at the current exchange rate, the handset will come in a choice of two colors, Black and Ice.

