Nokia 1.4 now available in the UK for £84.99

HMD Global has announced that the Nokia 1.4 is now available in the UK for £84.99, the handset was announced back in February.

The device comes with three years of security updates and it features a 6.52 inch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

Processing is provided by a Snapdragon 215 and the handset comes with a 2GB of RAMand 32GB of storage, plus a 4000 mAh battery.

The Nokia 1.4 comes with a 56 megapixel front camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the device there is an 8 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

You can find out more information about the handset over at Nokia at the link below, it is also available from Amazon in the UK.

Source Nokia

