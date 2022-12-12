Nitecore NE20 noise compression earbuds protect your ears

If you are worried about hearing loss when carrying out your favourite sport or engaging in professional work you may be interested in a new range of ultrafast noise compression earbuds in the form of the Nitecore NE20. Launched by Kickstarter this month the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 200 backers with still 21 days remaining. The Nitecore NE20 have been specifically designed to help protect your ears providing a comfortable ergonomic solution.

Hearing loss

– Hearing loss may occur in any ear exposed to high noise. You need to wear hearing protection equipment.

– But ordinary wireless earbuds often do not meet your size and cannot fit comfortably into your ears. Even if they are barely inserted into your ears, they will fall off during exercise.

– The most serious problem is that the sound insulation principle of ordinary earbuds is to use sound to cover the sound to achieve the cancellation effect. If the sound is turned up a little, it will cause sound leakage.

– In addition, ordinary earbuds cannot accurately capture and process the loud decibel sound, or even better perform sound insulation and noise reduction.

– When wearing earbuds , users will evaluate their comfort from earplugs, earbuds shape, earbuds weight, and stability after wearing ears. But most of the data show that wearing irregular earphones for a long time is easy to cause many diseases of the ear. The most important factors that cause most diseases are the shape of earplugs and earbuds.

“Compared with traditional earbuds , it is lighter, portable and comfortable. It is adjusted in the process of entering the ear through the memory sound insulation cotton to adapt to various ear shapes, so that users can get rid of the burden brought by the earphones while effectively isolating the external volume. “

Noise compression earbuds

“Through automatic pickup detection, harmful noise above 82dB can be automatically suppressed, and ultra fast sound compression processing can be carried out within 0.1s to improve the situation awareness ability of communication in harsh environments. In the sound insulation and noise reduction state, you can still freely listen to music, answer calls or reject calls, and share diversity of communication and entertainment.”

If the Nitecore NE20 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the Nitecore NE20 noise compression earbuds project check out the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the out-of-the-box project from roughly $68 or £58 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The NE20 uses a memory sound insulation sponge, which is squeezed flat and stuffed into the ear. The memory sponge will adjust the shape of the ear sponge according to the size of the ear hole. It greatly reduces the burden of earbuds on the ears, allowing users to enjoy the music feast stably and comfortably in various scenarios.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the noise compression earbuds, jump over to the official Nitecore NE20 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





