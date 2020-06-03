Get started with Node-RED and the Raspberry Pi

Hackstaer.io member Tyeth has published a new Raspberry Pi ZeroW project offering a quick recreation of the pimoroni python example using nodered as the trigger, with dynamic text. if you have not yet had a chance to play with your Inky PHAT, this new project is classed as a beginner skilled build and should take approximately 30 minutes letting you create a quick project using Node RED. To learn more about node-red check out the video embedded below.

Node-RED is a programming tool for wiring together hardware devices, APIs and online services in new and interesting ways. It provides a browser-based editor that makes it easy to wire together flows using the wide range of nodes in the palette that can be deployed to its runtime in a single-click.

To set up Node-RED on your Raspberry Pi jump over to the Hackstaer.io project page for a simple introduction to the extensive Internet of things programming system.

Source : Hackster.io

