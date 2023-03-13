No Hard Feelings starring Jennifer Lawrence

Sony Pictures Entertainment has this week released a new trailer for the upcoming new movie starring Jennifer Lawrence. No Hard Feelings will premiere during the summer months of 2023 and stars Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Feldman, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales and Matthew Broderick.

No Hard Feelings, a laugh-out-loud, edgy comedy from director Gene Stupnitsky (Good Boys) and the co-writer of Bad Teacher. No Hard Feeling will premiering on theatre screens worldwide from June 23 2023 and has been directed by Gene Stupnitsky.

No Hard Feelings

“On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to “date” their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing.”

“The film is set in Montauk, New York, where Maddie, a 30-something delivery driver facing bankruptcy after her car is repossessed, accepts a Craigslist posting from two parents who fear that their teenage son is becoming a recluse. In exchange for a new car, she agrees to become the son’s “girlfriend” and help him come into his own as a man.”

Source : Sony





