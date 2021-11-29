Don’t Look Up movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence premiers December 2021

Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming new disaster, comedy movie Don’t Look Up starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep in a comedy from Adam McKay. DiCaprio and Lawrence play to astronomers who have spotted a giant meteor which will wipe out all life on earth.

“DON’T LOOK UP tells the story of two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. Written and Directed by Adam McKay.”

Don’t Look Up movie trailer starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence

Don’t Look Up will be officially premiering on December 10th 2021 in theatres and will be streaming exclusively on the Netflix platform on December 24th 2021. The film has been produced by Hyperobject Industries and Bluegrass Films.

Source : YouTube

