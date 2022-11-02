Nissan Z GT4 unveiled at SEMA 2022

Nissan unveiled its new GT4 car at the 2022 SEMA Show, the Nissan Z GT4, the car will be used in the 2023 race season.

The new Z GT4 is based on the Z and the car comes with 450 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque.

First revealed at the end of September in traditional NISMO livery, the specially-constructed Nissan Z GT4 for SEMA features a unique livery that ties in past vintage racing heritage with modern design. The front hood displays the number 23, Nissan’s exclusive number, found within a rising sun circle harking back to the very early racing liveries of the 70’s. Additionally, the new Z logos on the rear quarter panel highlight the modern interpretation of the original 240Z and Fairlady Z badging, all while covered over the iconic Nissan and NISMO red and black color scheme.

For the Nissan Z GT4’s inaugural 2023 season, Nissan/NISMO will provide cars to pilot customer teams in the US and Japan for the SRO Pirelli GT4 America series and Super Taikyu Series, respectively. NISMO will also offer technical support. Vehicles are scheduled to be supplied from 2024, with orders being accepted from mid-2023.

You can find out more details about the new Nissan Z GT4 over at Nissan at the link below, the car will cost $229,000.

